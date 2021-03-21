HEXO (TSE:HEXO) PT Raised to C$8.00

HEXO (TSE:HEXO) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at MKM Partners from C$1.30 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price objective points to a potential downside of 12.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HEXO. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on HEXO from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised HEXO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$0.60 to C$1.40 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, ATB Capital raised HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$0.85 to C$1.20 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of HEXO opened at C$9.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.72, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 5.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a PE ratio of -1.69. HEXO has a 1 year low of C$2.24 and a 1 year high of C$14.00.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

