HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 2,407 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,941 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in América Móvil in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in América Móvil by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in América Móvil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get América Móvil alerts:

NYSE:AMX opened at $13.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.49. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $15.24.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.75 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 2.73%. Research analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMX shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of América Móvil in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

About América Móvil

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX).

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.