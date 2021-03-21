HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,720 Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth about $54,337,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,331,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,366,000 after purchasing an additional 789,211 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 689,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,866,000 after purchasing an additional 275,155 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in Service Co. International by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,944,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,563,000 after buying an additional 195,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the third quarter worth $7,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.17.

In other Service Co. International news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 8,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $389,147.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,924.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $49.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $54.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.81.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $970.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.21%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

