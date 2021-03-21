HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,579 United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBSI. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $382,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $526,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 36,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 39,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. 63.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $39.90 on Friday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $41.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.35.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $286.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.61 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 24.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

In other United Bankshares news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 30,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,089,809.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,653,795.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Converse sold 47,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $1,864,290.12. Insiders sold 87,677 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,420 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

