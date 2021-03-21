HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in DCP Midstream by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in DCP Midstream during the third quarter worth $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

NYSE:DCP opened at $23.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 3.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.45. DCP Midstream, LP has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $26.97.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). DCP Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DCP. Mizuho raised their target price on DCP Midstream from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on DCP Midstream from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on DCP Midstream from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.27.

DCP Midstream Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.