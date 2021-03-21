HighTower Advisors LLC Has $250,000 Holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 2.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in QIAGEN by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in QIAGEN by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 53.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QGEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of QIAGEN from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded QIAGEN to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

NYSE:QGEN opened at $49.90 on Friday. QIAGEN has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.12.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. QIAGEN had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $571.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.85 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials (deoxyribonucleic acid, ribonucleic acid, and proteins), manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and buffers; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids and proteins from secondary sample materials, and molecular biology reagents; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

