HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 900 Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the third quarter worth $72,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 42.3% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 54,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the third quarter worth $40,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the third quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDS opened at $11.15 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $44.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average is $13.43.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

