Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Shares Gap Up to $1,060.00

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,060 ($13.85), but opened at GBX 1,100 ($14.37). Hilton Food Group shares last traded at GBX 1,030 ($13.46), with a volume of 38,895 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £844.02 million and a PE ratio of 22.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,057.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,114.14.

Get Hilton Food Group alerts:

In other news, insider Angus Porter purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,045 ($13.65) per share, for a total transaction of £10,450 ($13,652.99). Also, insider Robert Watson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,017 ($13.29) per share, with a total value of £101,700 ($132,871.70).

About Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG)

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.