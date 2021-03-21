Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,443,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,012,000 after acquiring an additional 999,493 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,540,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,034 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,942,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,070,000 after acquiring an additional 212,162 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,863,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,366,000 after acquiring an additional 197,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,477,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,034,000 after acquiring an additional 491,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.91.

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $6,224,475.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 246,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,869,931.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $724,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,591 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,036.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,124 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $124.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.50. The company has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.23 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $53.70 and a one year high of $128.92.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

