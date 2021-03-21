Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Himax Technologies, Inc. designs, develops and markets semiconductors that are critical components of flat panel displays. The Company’s principal products are display drivers for large-sized TFT-LCD panels, which are used in desktop monitors, notebook computers and televisions, and display drivers for small- and medium-sized TFT-LCD panels, which are used in mobile handsets and consumer electronics products such as digital cameras, mobile gaming devices and car navigation displays. In addition, the Company is expanding its product offering to include LCD TV chipset solutions and LCOS microdisplays. “

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HIMX. TheStreet raised Himax Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Himax Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Nomura raised Himax Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Himax Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.75.

NASDAQ HIMX opened at $13.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 146.24 and a beta of 1.93. Himax Technologies has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $17.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $275.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.87 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.80%. Himax Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Himax Technologies will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIMX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 1,892.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 988,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 938,851 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Himax Technologies by 7,013.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 775,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 764,969 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Himax Technologies by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,255,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,058,000 after buying an additional 405,134 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Himax Technologies by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 959,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after buying an additional 360,778 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Himax Technologies by 964.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 148,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 134,527 shares during the period. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Himax Technologies (HIMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.