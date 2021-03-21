H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.27

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.27 and last traded at $21.27, with a volume of 108463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.96.

HRB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II acquired 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $49,815.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,759.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in H&R Block by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 14,410 shares during the period. Round Hill Asset Management increased its position in H&R Block by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 71,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in H&R Block by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 322,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 68,866 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in H&R Block by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,395,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,740,000 after purchasing an additional 159,241 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&R Block Company Profile (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

