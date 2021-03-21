HUNT 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $112.22 Million (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One HUNT coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000815 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HUNT has a total market cap of $51.29 million and $112.22 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HUNT has traded up 88.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00050949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00016953 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.32 or 0.00647654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00068864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00023626 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT (CRYPTO:HUNT) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official website is hunt.town. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt. The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt.

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

HUNT Coin Trading

