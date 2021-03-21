Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,707 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.11% of Huntsman worth $6,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 278.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HUN opened at $29.15 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $29.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUN. Royal Bank of Canada raised Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Vertical Research raised Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Huntsman from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.74.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

