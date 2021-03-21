Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 286,575 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 1,850,421 shares.The stock last traded at $29.10 and had previously closed at $28.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HUN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,035,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,568,000 after acquiring an additional 373,873 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,085,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,563,000 after acquiring an additional 282,295 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,928,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,039,000 after acquiring an additional 16,064 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Huntsman by 7,577.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,753,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Huntsman by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,737,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,823,000 after purchasing an additional 256,100 shares in the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

