HUSD (HUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. In the last week, HUSD has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One HUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HUSD has a total market capitalization of $613.79 million and approximately $928.58 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HUSD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00051247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00016147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $372.10 or 0.00642149 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00068654 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00024168 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

HUSD Coin Profile

HUSD (HUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 613,227,079 coins. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

Buying and Selling HUSD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.