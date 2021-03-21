hybrix Market Cap Hits $3.20 Million (HY)

hybrix (CURRENCY:HY) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One hybrix token can currently be bought for approximately $1.38 or 0.00002415 BTC on exchanges. hybrix has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and $1,701.00 worth of hybrix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, hybrix has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About hybrix

hybrix’s total supply is 7,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,314,168 tokens. hybrix’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5230324.0. hybrix’s official website is hybrix.io.

