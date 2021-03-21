ichi.farm Price Reaches $3.92 (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. In the last week, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. ichi.farm has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ichi.farm coin can currently be purchased for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ichi.farm alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.27 or 0.00461921 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00064834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.77 or 0.00145231 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00058085 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.52 or 0.00695724 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00073866 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000481 BTC.

About ichi.farm

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins.

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ichi.farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ichi.farm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ichi.farm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.