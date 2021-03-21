Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Receives $71.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.29.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PI shares. Colliers Securities increased their price target on Impinj from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Impinj from $31.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Impinj from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of Impinj stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.09. 472,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,976. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.46 and a beta of 2.56. Impinj has a one year low of $13.41 and a one year high of $79.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $36.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.32 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.63% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Impinj will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Impinj news, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $1,765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,360.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,255,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,080 shares of company stock worth $3,354,355 in the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Impinj by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,271,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,254,000 after acquiring an additional 41,934 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 776,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,448,000 after purchasing an additional 275,218 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at $29,575,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Impinj by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 515,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,567,000 after purchasing an additional 163,869 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Impinj by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,778,000 after purchasing an additional 58,930 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

