Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Sold by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC trimmed its position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,524 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,351,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Independent Bank by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 411,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,086,000 after purchasing an additional 151,139 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth $2,908,000. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

INDB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

NASDAQ:INDB traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.57. The company had a trading volume of 713,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.40. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12-month low of $49.25 and a 12-month high of $99.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $118.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.70 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.74%.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.