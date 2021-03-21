Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) PT Raised to $87.00 at Truist

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Truist from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.07.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Shares of IBTX stock opened at $78.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.97 and its 200 day moving average is $59.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Independent Bank Group has a 52-week low of $20.35 and a 52-week high of $80.71.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $152.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Haynie sold 3,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $265,274.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,052.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James P. Tippit sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $48,418.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,736 shares of company stock valued at $19,173,025 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBTX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,769,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,687,000 after acquiring an additional 327,744 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,140,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,327,000 after acquiring an additional 16,782 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 610,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,168,000 after acquiring an additional 29,549 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 478,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,941,000 after acquiring an additional 27,803 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 468,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.