Inex Project (INEX) Price Down 52.7% Over Last 7 Days

Inex Project (CURRENCY:INEX) traded down 94% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last week, Inex Project has traded 52.7% lower against the dollar. Inex Project has a market cap of $200,449.52 and $348.00 worth of Inex Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Inex Project token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Inex Project alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $263.62 or 0.00459367 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00064714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.17 or 0.00141443 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00057526 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $405.96 or 0.00707402 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00074715 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Inex Project Token Profile

Inex Project’s total supply is 10,890,000,000 tokens. The official website for Inex Project is www.inexprojectofficial.com.

Inex Project Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inex Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Inex Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Inex Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Inex Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Inex Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.