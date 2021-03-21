Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Research Coverage Started at Truist

Truist assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Infinity Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.50.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ INFI opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.40. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $5.98.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,358.77% and a negative net margin of 2,592.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 5,848,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $24,212,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 51,482 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 25,695 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165,024.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 41,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

Read More: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.