Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,478 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.07% of Ingles Markets worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMKTA. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 821.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the third quarter valued at $214,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Ingles Markets by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMKTA opened at $60.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.66. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $32.21 and a twelve month high of $63.14.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 24.07%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

