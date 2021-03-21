Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

NASDAQ INO opened at $10.11 on Friday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $33.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.14 and a quick ratio of 9.14. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,518.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The company had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1907.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Peter Kies sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,885.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,078,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,174,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,430 shares of company stock worth $3,574,654 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 325.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 49,737 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $13,428,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 194,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 300.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 56,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 42,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 84,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 16,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

