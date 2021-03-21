Insider Buying: Alumina Limited (ASX:AWC) Insider Buys A$17,350.00 in Stock

Alumina Limited (ASX:AWC) insider Deborah O’Toole bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.74 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,350.00 ($12,392.86).

The company has a current ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$1.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.0368 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.15%. Alumina’s payout ratio is presently 156.86%.

Alumina Company Profile

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, the United States, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, as well as an interest in a smelter in Victoria Australia; and a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia.

