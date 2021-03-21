Insider Buying: JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Insider Purchases $24,000.00 in Stock

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) insider Michael Sagar Joyce purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $24,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of JOAN stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. JOANN Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $12.80.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies, including cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

