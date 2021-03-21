Insider Selling: Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) CMO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ATI stock opened at $21.37 on Friday. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.68. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.93.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $658.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 22.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Old West Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 310.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATI. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

