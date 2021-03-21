Insider Selling: Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) CMO Sells $3,077,673.66 in Stock

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) CMO Esther Lem sold 34,449 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $3,077,673.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 157,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,100,978.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $91.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of -458.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. Chegg, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.90 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 18,377.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 596,714 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 108,483 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 15,543 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Chegg by 41.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHGG. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Chegg from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chegg from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chegg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.76.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

