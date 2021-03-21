Insider Selling: Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) COO Sells 45,660 Shares of Stock

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $1,714,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,830,137.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $37.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.86 and a 1 year high of $39.34. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.61.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,336,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,043 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,260,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,749,000 after acquiring an additional 245,076 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $178,846,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,456,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,322,000 after acquiring an additional 579,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,401,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,328,000 after acquiring an additional 140,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

