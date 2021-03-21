Insider Selling: ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CAO Sells $196,300.00 in Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CAO Brett Just sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $196,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,389.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brett Just also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 24th, Brett Just sold 36,901 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $725,104.65.

WISH stock opened at $17.86 on Friday. ContextLogic Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $32.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.46.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.03) by ($0.01).

WISH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $841,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,440,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $821,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,125,000.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

