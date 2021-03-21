Insider Selling: Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Insider Sells £614,709.75 in Stock

Greggs plc (LON:GRG) insider Roger Whiteside sold 28,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,195 ($28.68), for a total transaction of £614,709.75 ($803,122.22).

Shares of GRG opened at GBX 2,060 ($26.91) on Friday. Greggs plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,113 ($14.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,361.77 ($30.86). The stock has a market cap of £2.09 billion and a PE ratio of -159.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,122.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,708.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.70.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Greggs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,748 ($22.84).

Greggs Company Profile

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

