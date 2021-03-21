Insider Selling: JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Director Sells $58,954,940.80 in Stock

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Director Equity Investors V. L.P. Green sold 5,263,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $58,954,940.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

JOAN opened at $11.55 on Friday. JOANN Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $12.80.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies, including cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

