Insider Selling: KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) SVP Sells 2,300 Shares of Stock

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) SVP Felise Feingold sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $29,923.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,976.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

KVHI stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.02. KVH Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.29.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 8.78%. Research analysts expect that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KVHI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut KVH Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on KVH Industries from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KVH Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,969 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 56,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 34,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,187,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. 56.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

