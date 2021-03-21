Insider Selling: Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD) Director Donald Arthur Mcinnes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.55, for a total value of C$31,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 450,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$697,672.05.

Donald Arthur Mcinnes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Donald Arthur Mcinnes sold 10,000 shares of Liberty Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.42, for a total value of C$14,200.00.

Shares of LGD stock traded down C$0.11 on Friday, reaching C$1.61. 11,596,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,387. Liberty Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.62 and a 52 week high of C$2.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$420.85 million and a PE ratio of 61.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.78.

LGD has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Liberty Gold from C$2.90 to C$2.80 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Pi Financial set a C$2.80 price objective on Liberty Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Liberty Gold Company Profile

Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project covering an area of 7,630 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 400 federal lode claims covering 3,713 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

