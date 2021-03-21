Insider Selling: Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Director Sells $5,057,924.00 in Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Director Jorg Weiser sold 61,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $5,057,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 181,511 shares in the company, valued at $14,883,902. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR opened at $80.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.62 and a 200-day moving average of $73.09. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $117.00.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Schrödinger by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Schrödinger by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Schrödinger during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 41.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Schrödinger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.