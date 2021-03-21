Insider Selling: SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director Sells $20,245,818.00 in Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director John Gordon Freund sold 666,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $20,245,818.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Gordon Freund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 11th, John Gordon Freund sold 63,928 shares of SI-BONE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $1,984,964.40.

On Monday, March 15th, John Gordon Freund sold 235,887 shares of SI-BONE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $7,343,162.31.

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN opened at $33.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.41. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $34.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.47. The company has a quick ratio of 12.22, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 61.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.03%. Equities research analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SI-BONE during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in SI-BONE by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SIBN. JMP Securities increased their price target on SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. SI-BONE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

