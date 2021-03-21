Insider Selling: Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) SVP Sells 10,391 Shares of Stock

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $1,463,468.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,969,706.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $135.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.06 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $101.10 and a one year high of $225.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.96.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth $514,722,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,447,822 shares of the software company’s stock worth $925,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,630 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,091,403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $355,308,000 after purchasing an additional 602,881 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,467,295 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,323,356,000 after purchasing an additional 465,111 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,315,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $223,511,000 after purchasing an additional 409,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SPLK shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Pritchard Capital lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $234.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, December 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.11.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

