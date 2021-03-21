Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Chairman Sells $565,748.85 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 10,277 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $565,748.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,616,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,988,985.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Edward Harris Fenster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 11,303 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $707,680.83.

On Thursday, January 7th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total value of $4,455,000.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 54,092 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $3,821,599.80.

On Monday, December 28th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $3,589,000.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 11,964 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $747,630.36.

On Monday, December 21st, Edward Harris Fenster sold 127,046 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $8,012,791.22.

Sunrun stock opened at $55.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,389.85 and a beta of 2.32. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. FMR LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 232.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,629,547 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,055,698,000 after buying an additional 20,720,304 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sunrun by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,631,994 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,639,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448,011 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sunrun by 1,015.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $333,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382,193 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Sunrun by 280.4% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,734,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $120,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RUN. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sunrun from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sunrun from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.06.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

