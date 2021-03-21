Insider Selling: Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) CFO Sells 9,680 Shares of Stock

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) CFO Adam Meister sold 9,680 shares of Talend stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $616,228.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,001,374.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Adam Meister also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 18th, Adam Meister sold 988 shares of Talend stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $54,478.32.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Adam Meister sold 1,212 shares of Talend stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $64,551.12.

On Thursday, February 11th, Adam Meister sold 3,976 shares of Talend stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $241,542.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of Talend stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $198,850.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of Talend stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $159,080.00.

On Thursday, December 24th, Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of Talend stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $148,978.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLND opened at $64.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.55 and its 200 day moving average is $43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.03 and a beta of 0.84. Talend S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $65.90.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. Talend had a negative return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Talend S.A. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Talend by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 39,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in Talend by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 43,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Talend by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Talend by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Talend by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TLND. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Talend from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

