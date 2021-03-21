Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Sells 2,103 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $357,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $170.11 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $79.19 and a one year high of $181.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.52.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.77). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 775.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UTHR shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.57.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.