Inspire Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DLTR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $108.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.26. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $68.43 and a one year high of $115.45.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.11.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

