Inspire Advisors LLC Makes New $32,000 Investment in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 110,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 133,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 10,605 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 330,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 40,715 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Shares of BKD opened at $6.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $6.84.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $852.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.81 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 34.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

BKD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.75 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Read More: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.