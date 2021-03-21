Inspire Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after purchasing an additional 32,291 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,366,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 248,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 2.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 189,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 355,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 102,094 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on HP. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.90.

Shares of HP opened at $30.67 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $33.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $246.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -116.28%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

