Inspire Advisors LLC Takes $29,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,917,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,178,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $308.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $316.31 and its 200-day moving average is $271.97. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $132.35 and a 52-week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.