Inspire Advisors LLC Takes $34,000 Position in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLDR. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,428,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,978,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,384,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,801,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,161,000. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.43. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.78 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

Velodyne Lidar Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

