Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 132.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,173 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.26% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $8,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTLA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 11.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,645,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,224,000 after purchasing an additional 594,183 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,058,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,805,000 after purchasing an additional 739,310 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,186,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,595,000 after buying an additional 406,842 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 428,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,254,000 after buying an additional 117,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after buying an additional 40,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NTLA shares. Robert W. Baird cut Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.36.

In related news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $348,510.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 481,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,909,270.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Schiermeier sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $76,919.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 806,517 shares of company stock worth $50,773,726. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $65.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 2.09. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $92.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.10.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. On average, research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

