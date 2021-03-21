Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PIZ. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 78.0% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF stock opened at $33.79 on Friday. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $18.95 and a 12-month high of $35.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.26.

About Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.