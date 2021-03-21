Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

Investors Title has increased its dividend by 30.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Investors Title stock opened at $168.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.47. The company has a market cap of $318.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.99. Investors Title has a fifty-two week low of $96.45 and a fifty-two week high of $194.26.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $8.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $77.13 million for the quarter.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

