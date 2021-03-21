Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 1,212.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Invitae by 537.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 59,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 49,995 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Invitae by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 69,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 21,520 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invitae by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 33,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Invitae by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Invitae during the 4th quarter valued at $697,000. Institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitae alerts:

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $41.37 on Friday. Invitae Co. has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $61.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.96.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. The business had revenue of $100.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Crouse sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $486,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,336.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 16,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $688,587.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 404,999 shares of company stock valued at $19,785,170. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.