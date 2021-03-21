IOTA (MIOTA) Market Cap Hits $3.92 Billion

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 21st. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.41 or 0.00002455 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a market cap of $3.92 billion and $163.26 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IOTA has traded up 4.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000060 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00059089 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

